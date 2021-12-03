Picard sings "Make it so! Make it so! Make it so!"

Behold the quintessential Star Trek christmas joke song, arranged by James Covenant:
Bonus: "All I Want For Christmas is Q", by John C. Worsley:
Behold the quintessential Star Trek christmas joke song, arranged by James Covenant:
Bonus: "All I Want For Christmas is Q", by John C. Worsley:
The opening bid on the mind-bendingly gorgeous Star Trek phaser rifle at Heritage Auctions is $250,000. I think it will go for much more. Description: The phaser rifle from the second pilot of Star Trek's original series, September 1966's "Where No Man Has Gone Before," was designed by The Game of Life's creator Reuben Klamer, who died… READ THE REST
Captain Kirk is finally headed to space for real. According to TMZ, William Shatner plans to be part of the next civilian crew to fly aboard Blue Origin's spacecraft. If it happens, Shatner, 90, will be the oldest person to visit space, taking the record from Wally Funk, 82, who in July joined Jeff Bezos… READ THE REST
Another compilation in the fine tradition of Jonathan Frakes telling you you're right and Jonathan Frakes telling you you're wrong. READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's hard to remember a time before apps — and no, not the kind they serve at your favorite dinner joint. From banking to talking to friends to shopping for houses,… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As connected as we are to our cell phones — dedicating at least 3 hours of our day to screen time — sometimes the traditional handheld device isn't enough. Instead of… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Today's world is all about smart systems, from refrigerators and thermostats to, well, just about everything. And if you're looking for a career change that offers some real opportunity, learning about… READ THE REST