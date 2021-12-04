It's not too late these Cyber Week deals on Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and HP computers are still on sale

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Whether it's answering emails all day for work or playing your favorite games for hours on end (and pretending to answer said emails), a quality device can make your life a lot easier. And if you're in the market for a shiny new laptop, computer, or monitor — or know someone that could definitely use one — you've stumbled into the right place. Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but you can still get those same great savings all week long.

Check out these 15 killer deals on must-have devices!

Being more productive is easy with this Dell Notebook boasting an Intel Pentium N4200 Quad-Core processor. Ideal for movie playback and gaming, its 4GB DDR3 memory capacity ensures everything is always smooth sailing. It also boasts an 11-hour battery life and a high-quality webcam.

This grade-A refurbished notebook ensures you perform tasks with incredible ease with generous hard-disk storage space, fantastic connectivity, and a 14-inch screen that lets you see everything in great detail. It even features an LED anti-glare screen to put less strain on your eyes.

From ample storage space to an Intel Core i5 processor that lets you run multiple programs at a time without any lag, this laptop is ideal for those who want to get things done. But what really sets this laptop apart from the rest is its handy touch-screen boasting a screen 10 times more scratch-resistant than other monitors, helping you speed through tasks more efficiently.

This grade-A refurbished notebook boasts fantastic security features to keep you safe as you work, surf the net, and beyond, complete with a touch fingerprint reader and a smart card reader. The advanced device also features an Intel Core i5 processor so you can smoothly operate multiple programs at once with ease and an integrated graphics card so you can run heavier software if needed.

If you're in need of an efficient monitor, this Dell model is just the ticket, complete with impressive response times, crystal-clear resolution of up to 1920 x 1080 pixels, and an adjustable stand that lets you adjust the screen to perfectly fit your viewing needs. It also boasts great compatibility, complete with DisplayPort, DVI-D, and VGA ports.

Your viewing experience shouldn't damage your eyes, and this Dell monitor provides you with excellent visual quality and a ComfortView feature that emits less blue light, easing the strain on your eyes significantly. It also comes with an array of adjustable features along with PowerNap, which conserves energy when you're not using the monitor.

Ensure all your needs are met with this expertly refurbished computer, complete with a pre-installed Microsoft Windows 10, an Intel Core i5 processor for efficient multi-tasking, and 500 GB of storage that lets you store files directly on your desktop. And thanks to its slim build, it can easily fit in smaller spaces, keeping your workspace as spacious as possible.

You don't have time to wait for slow processing, which is why this Dell OptiPlex computer is a must-have, with a faster Core i7 processor and incredible connectivity. You can easily store all your essential files right on the desktop thanks to its generous 512 GB of storage, and it even has an integrated graphics card so you can run heavier software, smooth as butter.

If you want stellar performance without taking a huge hit in your wallet, this Dell laptop is a real winner, offering smooth, lag-free browsing, streaming, and gaming with an Intel Core i7 processor and 1TB of hard disk storage. Additionally, it has Windows 10 Pro built right into it, allowing you to easily run your favorite apps and programs, along with Ethernet and wireless connectivity.

Perfect for all your everyday tasks, this perfectly restored Dell Precision Tower ensures a smooth performance thanks to an i5-6500 processor, ideal for video editing without ever dealing with lag. Add that to the fact that it has 16 GB of RAM for easy freeze-free multi-tasking along with a pre-installed Windows 10 Pro and you've got yourself a must-have computer.

Refurbished with an "A" rating, this computer tower ensures you get everything you'd expect from a high-quality device like this, including a lag-free i7-6700 processor, better computing performance with 16 GB of RAM, and seamless wireless connectivity. It also comes with Windows 10 Pro so you can launch all of the most popular apps and programs with no problem at all.

Whether you use it for work or play, this grade-A refurbished notebook lets you get more done at incredible speed thanks to an Intel Core-i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM. It also has fantastic connectivity, complete with two USB ports, an HDMI port, a multi-card slot, and more. It even comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Boasting more high-quality features than you'd find on other "off-the-shelf" retail models, this notebook boasts high-speed performance technology to help keep you as productive as ever. From its 8 GB of RAM to its crystal-clear 14-inch display, this laptop is perfect for all your digital tasks both at home and at the office.

Thanks to this expertly refurbished computer's sixth-generation Intel Core-i5 processor, you can easily run multiple programs without ever getting slowed down with delays. Plus, it has excellent connectivity options and a generous 256 GB of storage on hard disk space. It also boasts Windows 10 Pro, giving you access to all your favorite universal apps and programs.

This little guy may look small, but it packs a powerful punch with a handful of USB ports, Windows 10 Pro, generous 256 GB of storage, and 8 GB of RAM. It also includes a handy WiFi dongle, ideal for connecting to the net no matter where you're working. And to make things even more convenient, it also comes with a power adapter and a wired keyboard, along with the desktop.

Prices subject to change.