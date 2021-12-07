This extraordinarily talented French horn player has no arms and uses his toes instead

Felix Klieser, 30, was born without arms. He's a classically trained musician who plays french horn with his toes. An award-winning musician, Klieser studied at the prestigious Hochschule für Music und Theater in Hannover, Germany and has performed with the Wurttemberg Chamber Orchestra of Heilbronn, famed conductor Simon Rattle, and Sting. From ClassicalMusic:

Klieser is the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra's artist in residence for the 2021/22 concert season, having made his debut with the orchestra in November in a performance of Mozart's Horn Concerto No. 4, conducted by Kirill Karabits[…]

Klieser's first recording was released in 2013 when he was just 22 on the Berlin Classics label. Reveries featured Romantic music for horn and piano, with Klieser performing alongside his regular chamber music partner, pianist Christof Keymer[…]

His most recent recording was Beyond Words, released in March 2021 with CHAARTS Chamber Artists. The album featured works by JS Bach, Vivaldi and Gluck.