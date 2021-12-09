Conservative icon Josh Duggar found guilty on child pornography charges

Reality TV star Josh Duggar (33) won the hearts of the religious right when he came out against gay marriage as a spokesman for the Christian nationalist hate group Family Research Council. The father of seven's reputation as an upholder of conservative values was further cemented when four of his sisters and one other person revealed that he sexually abused them as children. He later committed adultery against his wife using a hookup app. Today, a jury found Duggar guilty on child pornography charges. What's next for Duggar — a Gaetz internship? A roadshow with Empty Gee and Paul Gosar? A podcast with Lauren Boebert's husband?

From Insider

He now faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for both convictions, per United States Sentencing Commission guidelines. Judge Timothy L. Brooks said sentencing will happen in about four months, according to KNWA.

Prosecutors had accused Duggar of downloading and streamingknown child sexual abuse material in May 2019, using the desktop computer at the used car dealership he owned. Some of that material involved children under the age of 12, including an infant, one federal agent testified.