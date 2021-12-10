Cowboy Bebop live-action: why we can't have nice things

There's a sacred list of animes that Gen X and Millennial geeks revere above all others as flawless markers of quality in the genre. Howl's Moving Castle, Akira, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and others all hold court as the unimpeachable benchmarks of what anime is and could be for a generation of fans. Cowboy Bebop doesn't just make that list; it's at the top of the list.

Obviously, expectations were high when Netflix—ruiner of many a classic anime— decided to acquire the long-rumored Cowboy Bebop live-action film rights. And If you've been on the internet for the past four weeks, you know that Netflix didn't stick the landing. As footage of the series began to leak, apprehension reached a fever pitch which finally crescendoed upon release. There's too much wrong with Netlix's Bebop for me to cover here, so I brought some backup.

In a lengthy analysis, top anime YouTuber Mother's Basement eloquently delineates every issue he has with Netflix's off-brand Bebop. Check it out above.