Save $89 on a solar cooker that's perfect for your next camping trip

Cooking in the warm weather is exponentially more enticing than the cold. But, alas, the time must come where we bundle up in our homes like groundhogs and only return when we can wear shorts again (unless you are trying to live the life of a honeybee).

That said, even though time feels like it's standing still, dinner waits for no one, and if you're someone who lives for outdoor cooking. reignite your love for meals outdoors while not having to heat up coals and wait forever for food with this GoSun Fusion Pro Portable Hybrid Solar Oven.

It's no surprise that the weather is putrid right now and is only going to get worse until the spring comes and shines through. This solar oven works in all of the elements, including cloudy, freezing, muggy, snowing, windy, dusty weather. Because it's a hybrid oven, it runs fully on both sunlight and electric power, so you can still feed your family even if the days are long, dark, and cold using just about as much energy as a lightbulb needs. And, with a 101oz cooking tray, you can feed a family of five in no time (or a small army, depending on their hunger levels).

But what happens when it's nighttime and you need a quick meal but are out of juice? No sweat. The GoSun Fusion can be powered from just about anywhere that omits a quick zap, including your car, boat, RV, or any 12V power source. Because it's five times more efficient than other solar ovens, draining the battery or using up a power grid's worth of steam is not a worry.

The best part? It's completely portable and comes with a sweet carrying case, so you can take your cooker camping, hiking, to your buddy's house, or anywhere else you might need to cook and run.

Get the GoSun Fusion Pro Portable Hybrid Solar Oven, which includes six fusion pans, a powered cooking tray, power cord, solar dial, user manual, AC adapter, and fusion carrying case, for $599.99, down from $689.

Prices subject to change.