Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a "position on Jews"

In referencing her "position on Jews" while declaring a "Jewish-Palestinian problem," Justice Barrett said the quiet part out loud.

Anti-semitism is ugly and has no place in the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

Crooks and Liars:

The case, Carson v. Makin, pits religious families against the state of Maine, who gives vouchers to parents who live in extremely rural areas to send their children to private schools closer to their homes than the nearest public schools, as long as those private schools are non-sectarian. This is not good enough for the zealots, who want the government to subsidize their children's religious school education. In fact, according to Vox, one of those schools requires teachers to sign contracts that state "the Bible says that 'God recognize[s] homosexuals and other deviants as perverted'" and that "[s]uch deviation from Scriptural standards is grounds for termination.'"

The state of Maine objects.

In any case, let's assume McTurtle's Supreme Court, now firmly in Federalist Society's creepy control, is going to blow the separation of church and state to smithereens when they hand down their decision in the spring. Bye bye. The point of THIS post is to highlight just how gross Justice Bigot reveals her attitude towards Jewish people (and Israel) to be.

She asked, "Is there any kind of — I mean, how would you even know if a — if a school taught all religions are bigoted and biased or, you know, Catholics are bigoted or, you know — or we take a position on the Jewish-Palestinian conflict because of our position on, you know, Jews, right?"

No, seriously, here it is in official transcript form, straight from the Supreme Court.