This Giraffe Retractable Water Hose Reel ensures peak hydration whenever you need it

There's much ado about nothing when the weather gets warm and everything starts drying up just short of creating your own rain for your plants to soak in. And, if you live somewhere where heat is a concern, chances are you deal with dry weather all year round, which can prove taxing on your flowers, food, and anything else that you might want to live for more than 30 seconds. Grab the Giraffe Retractable Water Hose Reel to ensure nothing that needs a little drink goes up in flames anytime soon.

Be prepared for when the hose needs to make a grand appearance. Pre-installed with a 100-foot hybrid hose, the Giraffe seamlessly locks in the appropriate slack you need for any given project. Whether your car is five feet away and could use a good clean or you need a little more pull to clean off the house siding, you're good to go with this hose. Just mount the dang near-impenetrable, 180-degree intensified polypropylene casing on and you're good to go with fast and easy watering.

Beyond that, the hose has nine adjustable modes including center, mist, flat, soaker, cone, rinse, shower, angle, and vertical. so your cleaning and watering needs are all pretty much covered no matter what the project is. Even when you think the hose is unable to fit your needs, there's always one more mode waiting for you to make the next click.

We all know the real test of a good hose, however, is not how well it works, but how well it goes back to its home. Conventional hoses tangle, toss, and eventually tear, leaving you with a hose full of holes and broken gardening dreams. The Giraffe offers a really cool retractable and guidance system that prevents kinks and tangles, so you can get back to what's really important like wondering why your overwatered tomatoes aren't growing.

Find out why Amazon users give this hose and reel 4.4 out of 5 stars. Get the Giraffe Retractable Water Hose Reel for $139.99 (Reg, $177).

