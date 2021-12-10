Watch: Matt Gaetz and Steve Bannon plan a GOP takeover with "4,000 shock troops"

Matt Gaetz in on a roll this week. After his Tuesday threat to "take power" after the 2022 election, he flexed his anti-democratic bravado again yesterday, on Steve Bannon's War Room, encouraging the MAGA base to get ready.

"People didn't like that Donald Trump raised his voice, but sometimes you gotta raise your voice to raise a ruckus and to raise an army of patriots who love this country and will fight for her," he said.

Note: the one-trick bully-boy has used this phrase before — successfully — when, less than five months before the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, he said, "President Trump sometimes raises his voice and a ruckus. He knows that's what it takes to raise an army of patriots who love America and will protect her." (See bottom tweet with video.)

"We're going to operationalize the performance to go right after the people who are imposing the vaccine mandates, who are enriching themselves, and who are selling out the country," Gaetz continued.

Bannon then took the baton. "It's fresh and it's new. This is Trumpism in power. That's when we went to the 4,000 shock troops we have to have that's going to man the government," he said. "And get them ready now. Right? We're going to hit the beach with the landing teams and the beachhead teams and all that nomenclature they use when President Trump wins in 2024 — or before."

"And we're going to go after this administrative state and we're going to start at the Department of Justice and the FBI. That's the job I want." Gaetz said.