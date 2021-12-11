Can smoked watermelon taste like ham?

Cooking with Brontez is a reimagining of the classic public media cooking show genre. Filmed entirely on iPhone, Cooking with Brontez brings viewers out of the studio and into home kitchens as we truly know them: lively, chaotic, and full of good humor. The hilarious and charming home-cooking tutorials are hosted by queer author and performer Brontez Purnell and run every Monday on the KQED Food channel on YouTube.
YouTube description of latest episode:
Can a watermelon really taste like ham? That's what host Brontez Purnell and his chef pal Deontre Martin are determined to find out as they embark on a 3-day long vegan odyssey of seasoning, brining, and smoking a watermelon in order to make a plant-based smoked watermelon ham. Will our devoutly omnivore host be convinced? Will you? Side dishes include a Thai-inspired watermelon carpaccio served with coconut rice with peas and plenty of laughs.