This week on Cartoonist Kayfabe: Alejandro Jodorowsky's spectacular comics

The Panic Fables are visionary comics made by renowned filmmaker and artist Alejandro Jodorowsky. Jodorowsky made them early in his career before he worked on Dune and The Incal. The Panic Fables were published weekly from 1967 to 1973 in Mexico City's El Heraldo newspaper.



These vibrant comics are in a category of their own. They have a super interesting collaged style, and are filled with sci-fi imagery and psychedelia.

YouTubers Ed and Jim flip through the pages of this cosmic masterpiece in their recent video: Before the Incal, Before Dune: Alejandro Jodorowsky Comics – The Panic Fables.