In this short film by Zach Woods (Jared on Silicon Valley), Will Ferrell stars as a therapist who's having a session with a severely depressed, suicidal patient (William Jackson Harper, Chidi on The Good Place). When the therapist's son angrily bursts in to confront his father over missing an important life event (again), things take a complicated turn. What follows is a painful, emotional, Ferrell-funny dance as the three characters try to negotiate their way out of this awkward situation.
"David," an intense dramedy short film starring Will Farrell
