Stay protected online with a deep discount on BelkaVPN, now just $40

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

From porch pirates to people cutting you off on the freeway, you've got enough to stress about these days, and people stealing your personal data online definitely shouldn't be one of them. But with all the virtual holiday shopping you've been doing online, not to mention the mountain of emails you've been answering, perhaps it's time to tighten your security on the interwebs before something terrible happens.

If you're ready to take your online security more seriously, arming yourself with BelkaVPN is one of the best things you can do. And considering that a lifetime subscription to the VPN is discounted to just $39.99, it's an investment that will pay you back in spades.

With BelkaVPN, you'll be protected in 25 different locations around with world with access to over 120 servers. Whether you're sitting at home on your private network or connecting to a public network at your favorite coffee shop, thanks to military-grade AES 256-bit encryption and a zero log-in policy, you can rest assured any personal data, like your address or credit card numbers, will never be available to hackers.

Unlike some other online security programs out there, BelkaVPN will never slow down your surfing speeds or limit bandwidth, and you'll have access to servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and over 40 other streaming networks. Plus, with its included helpful tools, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests, and Favorite Servers, your surfing experience will be way smoother than ever.

With countless great reviews and high ratings, like 4.1 out of 5 stars on Google Play and 4.2 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, it's clear that BelkaVPN is a great way to keep you and your family safe online.

Right now, you can snag a lifetime subscription to BelkaVPN for the deeply discounted price of just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.