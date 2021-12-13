In this video, a ciliate dies to our edification. This is hardly a snuff film, however, as a ciliate is a microscopic protozoa about 150 micrometers long. And yet the departure of this loxodes magnus individual from the mortal coil has much to tell us about the chemical vicissitudes of existence.
Watch a ciliate die
