Green Monday Sale: Save $53 on this 5-in-1 laptop stand!

When traveling and working remotely, you'll quickly become conscious of how much your laptop weighs. Even downsizing from a 15" to a 12.5" can be a total gamechanger, and your shoulders will thank you for it. The downside, though, is that ports, headphone jacks, and USB connections get axed to save space.

When you're on the go for work, you've got to be prepared and cover all your tech bases. Grabbing a connection adapter works well, but if you want a bit more to your laptop without the kooky cures for back pain, look at something like a stand/adapter combination. There are plenty out there like the CASA Hub Stand, that provide both comfort and capability for any remote worker. This stand is part of our Green Monday sale, so you can take 20% with the code GREEN20.

The CASA Hub is a 5-in-1 laptop stand that's USB-C-compatible, meaning it can not only serve as an adapter for your cords and chargers, but also prop up your laptop for easier viewing and typing. The stand features 5 ports: 3 USB-A, 1 USB-C, and 1 HDMI port so you'll never run out of space for your accessories and add-ons.

The stand can be placed up to 180 degrees for maximum comfort and has improved heat dissipation with built-in cooling vents, so you'll never worry about your tech running hot. Made to work no matter what, the CASA HUB is compatible with Mac, iPad, Windows, and Chrome OS, so just plug it in and you're good to go!

Made by Adam Elements, who have earned a 4.7 out of 5 on Facebook Reviews, the CASA Hub is a great gadget for anyone on the go. You can get the laptop stand hub for only $87.19 when you use the code GREEN20 — that's a savings of $53 off the MSRP!