In this Dave Picciuto video, he runs through ten simple woodworking projects that you can make in a day or two so you still have time to give them as gifts this holiday season. The gifts include pencil holders (and your own handmade pencils, if you're really feeling ambitious), tissue boxes, cutting boards, and wine bottle and glasses holder.
Image: Screengrab
Ten woodworking gift projects you can still finish by Christmas
In this Dave Picciuto video, he runs through ten simple woodworking projects that you can make in a day or two so you still have time to give them as gifts this holiday season. The gifts include pencil holders (and your own handmade pencils, if you're really feeling ambitious), tissue boxes, cutting boards, and wine bottle and glasses holder.