Give the gift of extra time on your Nintendo Switch with this battery charger case duo

Aside from your wallet, phone, and keys, your Nintendo Switch has become one of your on-the-go essentials — wherever it goes, you go. After all, it is one of the best-selling game consoles of our time, giving you access to your favorite games, classics and cutting-edge adventures alike, and more. But all that time you've been spending on it these days is completely depleting its battery after just a few hours, which is simply unacceptable.

If you'd love to add a little extra gaming time into your day, this Nintendo Switch battery charger case is about to become your new favorite thing. That's because, thanks to this gadget's 10,000mAh battery, you can enjoy up to 10 additional hours of gaming time, perfect for when you're deep in the throws of a battery-sucking Skyrim quest. And given that the case is currently $17.59 this Green Monday, this great accessory is a no-brainer.

But the powerful battery is not the only reason you'll appreciate this Nintendo Switch case. In addition to giving you more gaming time, the case also has some handy features that make playing way more enjoyable. For one, it includes a handy kickstand, giving you access to three adjustable viewing angles as you play, stream content, and more. And it also boasts a convenient card slot, capable of holding three additional game cards as you play.

This must-have charging case is incredibly easy to use. It even has four built-in LED lights that let you know its charging status, along with an intelligent battery system that ensures your console's safety whenever it charges. It's no wonder it's gained popularity online, earning it rave reviews and an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars on top tech sites around the web.

