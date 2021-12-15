Save over $200 during this Green Monday sale and achieve ultimate beard goals

If you're on the go and want to freshen up for a post-work date or while traveling, your options are usually limited, and taking a quick trip to the barbershop isn't always in the cards. After all, maintaining facial hair can be a difficult task because not all hair or beard types are the same, making it a time-consuming task for many.

Luckily, you can still look like you came straight out of the barbershop, minus the visit. Unlike a standard comb, the Adagio hair and beard deluxe styler doesn't only brush through your hair, but it also straightens and styles your facial hair, using heat as the key component. Normally $20, you can grab this styler for just $27.99 when using Green Monday coupon code GREEN20 at checkout.

The Adagio styler is a heating comb that's specifically made to work with mustaches, beards, sideburns, and temples, and its compact size makes it easy to take with you anywhere you go. The styler minimizes any heat damage concerns and actually strengthens hair moisture improving texture and shine. Plus, when you're in a hurry you won't have to wait a long time for the comb to heat up because it quickly heats up to 450 degrees, giving you fast and quality results.

Contrary to most straightening irons, this is a lightweight alternative that's easy to maneuver, so you're less likely to burn yourself and have to go through a five-step healing process.

This is a great tool that pairs nicely with hair products and oils so you can get your perfect beard shape without spending a fortune. Additionally, the comb works on short hairstyles so you can create a sleek, frize-free look exactly the way you want.

You don't want to miss out on this unbeatable price for the Adagio hair and beard deluxe styler, now $27.99 with this Green Monday deal.

Prices subject to change.