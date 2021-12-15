Welcome to the world of Yakuza wives

If being a wife is a rough gig, more like a punishment than a cutesy title, imaging adding the world of crime into the mix.

The Yakuza are enigmatic and legendary around the globe, but there isn't an aspect of entertainment or lifestyle in Japan that the gang doesn't have a tendril around. Many young men fall into the lifestyle either through association or convenience, and, consequently, many women find themselves romantically involved with Yakuza members.

Although women are forbidden to join, they become honorary members once they marry a Yakuza member. In the video linked above, Chloe Jafe, a French photographer, recounts her story of earning the trust of the Yakuza and subsequently chronicling the lives of the women affiliated with the gang. The entire tale is a trip.