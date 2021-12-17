Brave teens climb out 4th floor window of burning building, grab onto pipe (video)

As a deadly fire engulfed an apartment building in New York City's East Village Thursday morning, two teenagers managed to escape by climbing out of their 4th floor window, grabbing onto a pipe, and carefully sliding down.

Approximately 180 firefighters were at the scene, fighting a fire that started on the 4th floor at 7:15am after a loud explosion was heard.

Although the teens made it to safety, unfortunately "one person died and eight people were injured," according to Yahoo!.

Here is video shot of the teens from what appears to be across the street: