In a zoo-like enclosure, a good-natured water buffalo rescues its tortoise friend, who is in a bit of trouble. Flipped on its back, the tortoise is stuck, until the buffalo takes a downward-dog pose while positioning one of its horns under the struggling reptile. With a gentle touch, the buffalo skillfully sets the tortoise back on its feet.

A group of onlookers breaks into congratulatory cheers — "You got it dude, you got it! — which the buffalo takes in stride.