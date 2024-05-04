Man drinks and reviews 94 year-old canned baby formula

Have you ever had the urge to drink 94 year-old canned baby formula?

The gentleman in this video sure did, and he seems to have no regrets about his decision. The can does look amazingly well-preserved for how old it is, and I'd guess that the high sugar content of the formula helped keep it drinkable.

Watch the process of the antique can getting opened, boiled, sipped and discussed. I would be fearful about drinking modern-day baby formula, let alone a can of the stuff from 1930.

