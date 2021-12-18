Behold the Lego tapas factory

My young son has become transfixed by videos of Lego robots moving bread around and preparing meals. Here's one of them, now watched perhaps thirty times.

There's something slightly uncanny about watching bread sail elegantly though a Lego production line, to be sliced and combined with meat and condiments, ermerging as neat if not entirely appetizing tapas. Here is what history has led us to: the lego tapas factory, Borgesian snacks in the twilight of liberal democracy, accompanied by the ContentID music library's best imitation of a band named for unemployment benefit application forms.