Yours for $500 is this remarkable work of art crafted in the unusual medium of hacked-up game consoles. "Sega Saturn Devouring His Son" is by Josh Oliver and a perfect accompaniment for this story today about how Sega exective Yuji Naka helped kill the Dreamcast by killing one of its most promising exclusive titles. And in spectacular and previously unreported fashion, as recalled by former Sega America employee Mark Subotnick: Naka blathered in Japanese that he was going to can the American team working on it as soon as it was done, not realizing that they could understand him. Many fled the company as soon as they could find work elsewhere, dooming the hard-deadlined project.

Seeing a lot of Sega accounts now chatting about the Yuji Naka story around Geist Force.



Kind of falls within the old, "never meet your heroes" line, doesn't it?



We've all idolised the man's work, but he comes off a massive egomaniac and just not a nice bloke at all. — The SegaHolic (@TheSegaHolic) December 20, 2021

Years of amorphous, complex explanations for why Sega failed so hard at the end of the 1990s! Sometimes simple ones will do.