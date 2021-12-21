Biden to announce free at-home Covid tests

The best time to do it was when other countries did it. The next best time to do it is right now. CNN:

The 500 million new tests will be made available next month and will reach Americans through the mail, the official said. The administration is still working to determine how many tests each household may request.The new test shipment scheme will come during remarks meant to underscore the White House's plan to confront what is expected to be a large spike in cases driven by the now-dominant Omicron variant in the coming weeks. Already, cases are rising rapidly in areas around the country and hospitals are nearing capacity.

From Jen Psaki scoffing at the idea to the idea being implemented: 15 days.