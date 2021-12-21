Prep for the IT career of your dreams with these $69 cybersecurity training courses

Every day, you read the stories. Automaker Volvo announces a cybersecurity breach and theft of company research and development data, a theft that could impact how the company operates. Meanwhile, a breach of a database owned by medical testing firm DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) exposed sensitive information about more than 2.1 million people.

Every company and organization is battling to protect its systems from the effects of cyber infiltration. Yet, no one is safe. With the training in The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle, you can train to step into the exploding cybersecurity arena protecting vulnerable data stores from attack.

This collection features five courses with more than 150 hours of intensive coursework aimed at helping even novices learn the ropes of this evolving industry. The courses from iCollege Online Learning are designed to get students certified fast in all the basics on their way to becoming an accredited cyber security experts.

For those looking to get hired by the U.S. government, the NIST Cybersecurity and Risk Management Frameworks course dives deep into the Risk Management Framework, a U.S. government-designed process for safely and efficiently integrating security, privacy, and cyber supply chain management. With this training, learners will be fully versed in the system so they can manage security and privacy risks, categorize information, implement and assess how controls are operating, and monitor for any signs of trouble in any federal government IT system.

Meanwhile, (ISC)² CISSP – 2021 and ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) expand the training, getting learners ready to tackle two of the industry's most advanced and useful certifications as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

Finally, the CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003) and CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004) courses are also geared toward experienced cybersecurity pros looking to advance their skillsets. With CompTIA certification as an Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+), students are trained as high-level security architects and senior security engineers, ready to help lead cybersecurity efforts with organizations of virtually any size.

Right now, the training in The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle is available for just $69.

