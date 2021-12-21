The Teletext Archive is building an open repository of Teletext data, organized by broadcaster and date. Teletext, a precursor to the Internet broadcast as plain text and simple graphics in the invisible margins of broadcast television frames, can be recovered from VHS and like recordings. [via]
Teletext archive
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- archives
- History
- teletext
- television
- VHS
Gary, Indiana is "The Most Miserable City in America" — but don't count it out
This video about how run down Gary, Indiana is begins with a remarkable image: the main road to it from a neighboring suburb has been bricked up. Welcome to The Most Miserable City in America! Formerly the murder capital of the U.S., it's now not even in Indiana's top 10, so depopulated and blighted has… READ THE REST
What was up in Africa during the Renaissance?
Growing up Black in the West means that learning a narrow version of world history is inevitable. Even if you took AP classes in high school, the European perspective was always the main course in any history class. That isn't to say that understanding the nations and events that solidified Western dominance isn't valuable, but… READ THE REST
Meet Jimmy Wang Yu, the real-life gangster that inspired Bruce Lee
It's fascinating how interwoven the worlds of organized crime and entertainment are. From Sinatra to early stand-up comedy and Hollywood, gangsters were among the most important patrons in entertainment history. There's money laundering to think of, but I like to imagine my gangsters with a refined cultural palate, equivalent to an Austrian Archduke in the… READ THE REST
Harness the power of the Sun with 17 deals on solar powered charging stations
If you love getting outdoors, you're gonna want to stock up on awesome gear before the weather gets warm again. One of the outright coolest pieces of gear you can get yourself for your next adventure is a high-capacity solar charging station. This roundup of 17 awesome power stations all harness the energy of the… READ THE REST
Start 2022 with this $59 training that will jumpstart a career as an IT professional
The average salary of IT personnel is over $91,000 a year. And job prospects are expected to rise by 13 percent before 2030. Considering those numbers, anyone who doesn't feel fulfilled or secure in their career should take a long, hard look at a pivot to information technology. While vaulting yourself into contention for one… READ THE REST
Create your favorite holiday coffee drinks at home with this pro espresso maker
Let's face it, you don't like seeing anyone in the morning before you have your first sip of coffee — unless, of course, it's the smiling face of your favorite barista. And while your favorite coffee shop knows just how you like your espresso, these frequent trips are hardly a friend to your wallet, and making time… READ THE REST