The Energy Vault seems like a good idea. It's a "gravity battery," a crane that uses excess energy produced by wind turbines to stack large blocks of concrete. During times when the energy produced by the turbines isn't enough to meet demand, the blocks can be lowered on a cable attached to a generator. But YouTuber Adam Something explains why the Energy Vault is a bad idea. Why not simply pump water into a reservoir and use conventional hydroelectric technology? Or, where that is practical, a deep pit with a more stable gantry to raise and lower massive blocks?
This video debunks the much-hyped Energy Vault
