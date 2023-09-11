This graph reveals the world's sources of electricity

Check out this at-a-glance chart of electrical energy sources.

Coal is still the single largest source of electrical energy in the world, and the use of coal actually increased by 1% from 2021 to 2022. And for a good reason — it's the cheapest form of energy. China and India consume 70% of it, while the U.S. ranks third in coal use at 8.9%.

The good news is that renewables are becoming cheaper each year.

According to Visual Capitalist: