This graph reveals the world's sources of electricity

Check out this at-a-glance chart of electrical energy sources.
Coal is still the single largest source of electrical energy in the world, and the use of coal actually increased by 1% from 2021 to 2022. And for a good reason — it's the cheapest form of energy. China and India consume 70% of it, while the U.S. ranks third in coal use at 8.9%.
The good news is that renewables are becoming cheaper each year.
According to Visual Capitalist:
In 2022, renewables, such as wind, solar, and geothermal, represented 14.4% of total electricity generation with an extraordinary annual growth rate of 14.7%, driven by big gains in solar and wind. Non-renewables, by contrast, only managed an anemic 0.4%.