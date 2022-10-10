Space laser Marjorie Taylor Greene is now a wind turbine expert too (video)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q–GA), known for her expertise on space laser technology and its effects on California wildfires, also fancies herself a renewable energy expert as she criticizes wind turbines.

"[Biden] thinks wind turbines are the way to go. I mean, what is he going to do when it's not a windy day?…" the backwards CongressQuack pondered, oblivious to the concept of energy storage (see video below).

"And solar's not there yet, either," she continued, baffled that scientists dare to look forward, such as those who recently launched "the first utility-scale energy facility combining solar, wind, and battery storage" in Oregon.

And what are you going to do, Marge, when your phone isn't plugged in? Scream for the "gazpacho" police?

