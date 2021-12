Things I Have Drawn is the brainchild of a guy named Tom Curtis. Or, well, it's more the result of his kids, Dom and Al. They draw things, with all of the weird perspectives that child art tends to entail. And then dad takes those drawings, and re-creates in Photoshop, with eerily realistic rendering.

Surrealist hilarity ensues.

They also have a book out collecting their best drawings.

Things I Have Drawn