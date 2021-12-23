Get a fully refurbished Lenovo N21 Chromebook now at almost 40% off

The impulse to buy a new computer is strong – until you start checking out new computer prices, that is. That's especially true if you're looking for a device you'll be transporting around from place to place. It's always tough to swallow a $1,000 laptop purchase for a machine that could easily be lost or damaged during the course of your traveling.

That's a discussion that inevitably leads many to consider a travel-friendly and less expensive Chromebook to handle their basic on-the-go computing. And if you can get a like-new refurbished Chromebook at big savings off the retail price? Well, a pricey expense just turned into a major deal, and there are definitely big savings to be had with a model like a restored Lenovo 11.6" N21 Chromebook.

The N21 is a perfect fit for users who value reliability and toughness as well as simple operation. Sporting an Intel N2840 Dual-Core 2.16GHz processor, this Chromebook zips along surprisingly fast, with a boot time as fast as 3 seconds.

Pre-loaded with a handful of useful Google apps like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Maps, the N21 Chromebook also features integrated browser security, and automatic updates to make sure your technology is always 100 percent up to date.

Unlike most Chromebooks with a locked-down camera, this model has a cam with full 180-degree rotation, allowing users to turn the handy device into a true camera, snapping still images and even video while on the go.

Including reinforced ports and hinges, anti-peel keys, and a sealed touchpad to help ensure it survives everything the world throws at it, the N21 Chromebook also features an 11.6" LED display, 16GB of storage, WiFi connectivity, a full range of ports, including HDMI and USB 3.0/2.0, and a hefty battery that keeps you up and active for up to 9.5 hours without a recharge.

To ensure it lives up to expectations, this Chromebook has been fully restored by one of the world's leading Microsoft authorized refurbishers, passing a 40-step quality control checklist and certified to arrive in near-mint condition to work like new with minimal to no case blemishes.

Regularly $249, the Lenovo 11.6" N21 Chromebook is now on sale at almost 40 percent off, down to just $149.95.

Prices subject to change