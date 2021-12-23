Get a VPN subscription and one year of Boost Mobile for just $110

In terms of germs, the summer gave us a little more leeway than the winter to be relaxed and protected from catching a case of COVID. Now that new strains are upon us, we might have to go back into recluse mode for a while.

If history has taught us anything, it's that another lockdown may not have a time frame, and we might be spending less time with family and more time with our pal, the internet. Make sure you've got the most up-to-date connection with both your loved ones and the world wide web with this 72% off this Boost Mobile and VPN Unlimited Bundle.

You've heard of Boost Mobile, but you haven't pulled the trigger yet, and here's your calling (we knew we'd get a cellphone pun in somewhere). With no annual service contract, no number change, and no lag in speed, this subscription is all you need to keep in contact with friends and family if we end up being holed up in our homes again.

To top it all off, there's also a mobile hotspot included in this deal, so, on the off chance you're somewhere without internet access for your other devices, you can just switch the hotspot on to be the web on the go. This plan will work with most phones, so no sweat if you love yours and would rather not shell out for a new one.

Okay, so now we'll talk VPN. In case you're not up to speed (bold of us to get an internet pun in here too) a VPN is an extra layer of protection when you're surfing the web away from home or on a private connection. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited has no bandwidth limits, access to a ton of streaming servers (US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+, and HBO, to name a few), and features a kill switch for iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms.

Afraid you might be out of range for this VPN? No worries, with access to over 500 VPN servers with over 80 locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia, you'll be fully covered no matter where you are headed (if anywhere at this point, thanks COVID).

Right now, you can get a year of Boost Mobile with unlimited talk and text as well as 2GB of data for just $110, and it comes with access to VPN Unlimited to boot!

Prices subject to change.