Dogs get all the glory when it comes to cute animal videos showing a case of the "zoomies" — a sudden burst of energy that prompts four-legged creatures to tear around the yard. But a very excited baby rhinoceros at a rehabilitation center in South Africa shows that no, the zoomies aren't just partial to canines.
Watch: It's not just dogs — even baby rhinos get the zoomies
Stats show Linux now a "viable" game platform
Driven by refinements in compatibility frameworks and heavy promotion by Steam as a hedge against Microsoft's increasing control of the Windows marketplace, Linux is becoming the OS of choice for more players. …a surprising 74 of the top 100 most-played games on Steam are in "Gold" or "Platinum" status. The former indicates that the game… READ THE REST
Forgotten image formats worth knowing
I recently rediscovered the virtues of certain Amiga file formats, but Ernie Smith has me beat when it comes to format archeology: 10 forgotten image formats. Originally developed by AT&T and spun off into its own company in the late 1980s, TGA was one of the first file formats capable of "true color" with the… READ THE REST
Truckload of video cards stolen
With a top-of-the-line video cards fetching north of $2,000 on eBay and even mid-range models going for half that, they've become a big target for thieves. An entire truckful was heisted in California, reports EVGA, their manufacturer. A forum post by EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman states "PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 29, 2021,… READ THE REST
