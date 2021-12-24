'Let It Bye Bye Bye (NSYNC breaks up the Beatles)'

YouTuber There I Ruined It mashed up the original boy band with a nineties boy band and it's so so wrong, esp. Yoko's cameo. Sorry, not sorry.
screengrab via There I Ruined It
YouTuber There I Ruined It mashed up the original boy band with a nineties boy band and it's so so wrong, esp. Yoko's cameo. Sorry, not sorry.
screengrab via There I Ruined It
In the 1969 clip above, New York Times war reporter Gloria Emerson interviews John Lennon and Yoko Ono about their anti-war efforts. During the conversation, Emerson suggests that the couple's efforts might be more about marketing their music than campaigning for peace and tells Lennon that "you've made yourself ridiculous." Years later when asked about… READ THE REST
After watching "Get Back," the fantastic film documenting The Beatles at work under incredible pressure in 1970, organizational consultant Tom Whitwell took note of "10 lessons in productivity and brainstorming" that the band demonstrated in the film. Below are a few, from Whitwell's Fluxx Studio Notes: The 'yes… and' rule The first rule of improvisation… READ THE REST
In one of many magical moments in Peter Jackson's documentary The Beatles: Get Back, Paul McCartney writes "Get Back." "We were sitting in the studio and we made it up out of thin air … we started to write words there and then … when we finished it, we recorded it at Apple Studios and made it into… READ THE REST
We hate to break it to you, but gyms are disgusting. Think about it for a hot minute: everyone's sweating, grunting, and throwing basic hygiene social cues out of the window in the name of some gains. Beyond that, we might be banned from gyms once again thanks to a certain global pandemic that shall… READ THE REST
In terms of germs, the summer gave us a little more leeway than the winter to be relaxed and protected from catching a case of COVID. Now that new strains are upon us, we might have to go back into recluse mode for a while. If history has taught us anything, it's that another lockdown… READ THE REST
Hey, remember when we used to have a blast with other people instead of giving a hoot about germs? Fun times, fun times. Alas, thanks to the bewildering stupidity of half the country and a new strain of COVID blowing through literally everyone, we're back home and left to our own devices. That's cool, we've… READ THE REST