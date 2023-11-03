Yesterday, the world was treated to The Beatles' "Now and Then," the first "new" song from the Fab Four in three decades, based on a John Lennon demo turned into a complete song. Today, we see Peter Jackson's music video for the song that combines unseen footage, home movies, and some digital trickery to put present-day Paul and Ringo in the room with John and George, who died in 1980 and 2001, respectively.

"A Beatles music video must have great Beatles footage at its core," Jackson said. "There's no way actors or CGI Beatles should be used."

Video below. Gil Kaufman has background on its creation at Billboard.