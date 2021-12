They reshot and edited scenes for the U.S. market, and even used CG to make the etched-glass award say "Baking Show" instead of "Bake-off" in those scenes where it appears. Captain Disillusion shows how it was done; the real magic was lavishing such vast sums of money to "import" a cheap and unremarkable British game show award in the first place.

And in perfect American form, it's all to avoid a trademark on a commonplace term that should never have been assigned!