3D Modeling shows why different potato shapes taste better

Potatoes are a wonderful thing (when they're not struck with blight and weaponized by invading forces, anyway). They're chock full of Vitamin D and other nutrients; they're easy to grow and store; and they lend themselves to a wide variety of cuisines. But how does such a simple starchy tuber lend itself to such diversity of taste — and how does its shape influence its flavor?

Visual data scientist Chris Williams put together a delightful interactive 3D model of potato foods. Williams breaks down the relationships between surface area and starchier interiors in an attempt to scientifically visualize the ideal potato shape, particularly as it relates to fried vs unfried material. And the argument he presents for the best potato delivery method, based on the balance of these flavors, is certainly convincing.

The Fry Universe [Chris Williams]