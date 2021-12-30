Eye Liner is 4 minutes of bliss for your eyeballs by video artist Joanna priestly

Eye Liner is a colorful, short animation by Joanna Priestly that made me feel as if I was watching a magical world unfold underneath a microscope. It sent me into a meditation, guided by alien-like forms. The beautiful music takes my brain to outer space, or the deep sea. This video made my brain feel better today, and I'm definitely saving it to my "unwind" playlist.
From Youtube:
Luminescent layers of organic abstract animation that explore facial archetypes. Directed, produced and animated by Joanna Priestley. Sound designed and produced by Seth Norman of Triage. Supported by the Regional Arts and Culture Council.