Betty White dead at 99

Betty White is dead at 99, reports TMZ.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Betty passed away at her home just before 9:30 AM Friday. A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest running career for any woman in TV prior to her death — starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939. Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," which ran from 1985 to 1992.
I read in the comments that she wasn't a real comedian? Goodness. Tell that to Parade Magazine, which just interviewed her and today must contend with being punked by the GOAT.