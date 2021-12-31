Covid Standard Time is a clever if gloomy idea, implemented well. Someone do a speaking clock phone line, every line ending with a dry, unsuppressible cough!
Today is Friday, March 670th, 2020.
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- covid
- pandemic
- time
How COVID-19 could affect the jury selection process
My wife and I had our first kid last June, three months into this pandemic life. By September, she had received a jury summons from the state. Needless to say, as a new mother in a vaccine-less pandemic world, she was not particularly excited about this opportunity, and of course, deferred it to a later… READ THE REST
Farmers stuck with a glut of worthless avocados
Four years ago Australian farmers were betting big on avocados. People were eating more and more of the fruit, thanks to the rising popularity of smashed avocado toast. So famers started planting more trees. Those trees are now mature and bearing fruit — lots of it. But because of the pandemic people aren't eating in… READ THE REST
Supercut of "pandummies" spewing nonsense at public hearings and school board meetings
From Jimmy Kimmel Live, this funny-sad supercut of "pandummies" spewing dangerous disinformation and utterly wacky wrongness at public hearings and school board meetings. As the saying goes, If I don't laugh, I'll cry. But in reality, I'll do both. READ THE REST
Brrrn Board: Six Foot Adjustable Slideboard here to make at home workouts fun again
We hate to break it to you, but gyms are disgusting. Think about it for a hot minute: everyone's sweating, grunting, and throwing basic hygiene social cues out of the window in the name of some gains. Beyond that, we might be banned from gyms once again thanks to a certain global pandemic that shall… READ THE REST
Get a VPN subscription and one year of Boost Mobile for just $110
In terms of germs, the summer gave us a little more leeway than the winter to be relaxed and protected from catching a case of COVID. Now that new strains are upon us, we might have to go back into recluse mode for a while. If history has taught us anything, it's that another lockdown… READ THE REST
Karaoke On Demand is perfect for those who want to scream a tune into the social distancing void
Hey, remember when we used to have a blast with other people instead of giving a hoot about germs? Fun times, fun times. Alas, thanks to the bewildering stupidity of half the country and a new strain of COVID blowing through literally everyone, we're back home and left to our own devices. That's cool, we've… READ THE REST