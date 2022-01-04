Melania Trump is selling her hat to raise cash

Mrs. Trump doesn't want her hat any longer. But instead of donating it to Goodwill or selling it at The RealReal consignment shop just up the road from Mar-a-Lago, she's put it up for auction, along with a watercolor painting and an NFT, with a minimum bid of $250,000 in the form of the Solana shitcoin.

If it sells, I imagine it will end up inside a transparent cube resting on a marble plinth installed in a corner of a parlor of a mini-mansion in Huntington Beach, California. Cursive text on a small plaque mounted to the plinth will read, "Hat of First Lady Melania Trump. Worn when she and President Trump (2016 – ) welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to the White House on April 23 in the year of our Lord 2018."

"Trump's office says some of the proceeds will go toward an initiative that is a part of the former first lady's Be Best program, but it's not clear how much will be donated," reports CNN.