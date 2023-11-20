"Donald Trump's cult members love it when he talks dirty to them. At his rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Ol' Pussy-Grabber told his gape-jawed devotees that he was concerned about what his wife would think when a report came out that he'd hired Russian sex workers to urinate on him.

"'He was with four hookers,'" Trump said. "You think that was good that night they go up and tell my wife, 'It's not true, darling. I love you very much. It's not true.'

"Actually, that one she didn't believe because she said, 'He's a germaphobe, he's not into that,'" Trump continued. "'He's not into golden showers,' as they say they called it. I don't like that idea. No, I didn't. I thought that would be a big problem, I was going to have a rough night, but that one she was very good on."

So, which "ones" wasn't Melania "very good on"? Paying hush money to the porn star she had sex with? The Access Hollywood tape? Ivana Trump's claim (which she later recanted) that he'd raped her? The 25+ other women who have accused him of raping, sexually assaulting, and sexually harassing them since the 1970s?

Meanwhile, Trump apologist Mike Johnson is shocked, shocked I tell you, that George Santos paid for OnlyFans."