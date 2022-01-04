Watch U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell recounts

On January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was stationed guarding the West Terrace of the Capitol. Pro-Trump rioters attacked him. "He was punched, kicked and bear-sprayed, and underwent surgery to fuse fractured bones in his foot sustained during the attack," according to The Washington Post.

This 40-minute Washington Post video takes a look back at that dangerous day when Trump-supporting terrorists stormed the Capitol with the intention to overthrow the government and execute the Vice President and members of Congress.