Newly released footage shows J6 insurrectionists ransacking Jim Risch's office

Tucker Carlson's latest propaganda campaign whitewashed the right-wing domestic terrorists who assaulted 140 police officers and attempted to execute Vice President Mike Pence during their violent insurrection on January 6. He has focused on painting the insurrectionists as patriotic Americans who were simply exercising their right to protest. So, it's no surprise that Carlson didn't include any of the many examples of the terrorists breaking windows, committing acts of violence, and conducting coordinated operations to infiltrate congresspersons' offices and steal information.

Here's newly released footage of insurrectionists breaking into Jim Risch's (R-ID) office and ransacking it. Risch, apparently fearful of his GOP constituents, refused to comment on the incident.