Doggo goes bananas playing with custom door stopper toy

Farley is one lucky dog. Noting her obsession of a single door stopper, her human caretaker made her a toy with 25 of them for Christmas! Of course, she goes bonkers for it. First, hesitation. Then, sheer joy!
Screengrabs via JustBeingFarley/YT
Farley is one lucky dog. Noting her obsession of a single door stopper, her human caretaker made her a toy with 25 of them for Christmas! Of course, she goes bonkers for it. First, hesitation. Then, sheer joy!
Screengrabs via JustBeingFarley/YT
Who needs a snowplow when you've got an energetic, frisky dog this determined to play fetch? And as her human says in the comments of their Instagram post (below), "She's not retrieving it for me. This is probably her favorite thing in the world." READ THE REST
A persistent Weimaraner named Wally has a very hard time picking up a loose plank of wood he finds on a deck floor. Once he finally secures it in his mouth, he then becomes audibly frustrated as he tries to fit the long plank through a small opening of the sliding glass door to bring… READ THE REST
In Maharashtra, India, a troop of monkeys have reportedly gone on a murderous revenge rampage against local dogs after canines allegedly killed an infant monkey. Depending on which report you read, local media states that the monkeys may have taken revenge by killing several dogs, or even hundreds of dogs (!), by throwing them off… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Okay, now that everyone is back to work in full force instead of feigning work from home (admit it, those Zoom meetings were almost exclusively an opportunity to show off your… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you need to focus on your work on the computer in front of you or could use something to chill out during your morning commute, a good pair of earbuds… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you have an important work meeting or are getting together with friends for drinks on a Saturday night, looking good on the outside ensures you feel even better on the… READ THE REST