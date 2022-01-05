Hop aboard the "Internet Cruise" — an ancient tutorial on how to use the web

The Internet Cruise (1995) may be one of the cheesiest videos on the internet. Watch it if you need a chuckle. This 25-minute video is an in-depth guide on how to surf the Web as it existed in that halcyon decade. It will take you back to a simpler time, when etiquette such as being polite online and "don't type in all caps because it's the online equivalent to shouting" was encouraged (17:09). This is probably the only part of the video that humans of today could learn from.

Don't miss my favorite part, where a happy couple discusses the joys of dial-up accounts, shell, PPP, and SLIP accounts.