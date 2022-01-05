Listen to David Byrne and Yo La Tengo's beautiful cover of Yoko Ono's "Who Has Seen the Wind" from forthcoming Ono tribute album

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono is a forthcoming tribute album featuring more than a dozen contemporary artists covering songs by the influential avant-garde artist, experimental musician, peace activist, and, yes, wife of John Lennon. Listen above to the beautiful first single from the album, David Byrne and Yo La Tengo's take on Ono's "Who Has Seen the Wind?" which was the b-side of the John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band single "Instant Karma" (1970). Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard curated Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono and will co-host a complementary podcast with journalist Jenny Eliscu about Ono and her influence. (Trailer below.) Here's the full track list for Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono:

1. Toyboat – Sharon Van Etten

2. Who Has Seen The Wind? – David Byrne and Yo La Tengo

3. Dogtown – Sudan Archives

4. Waiting For The Sunrise – Death Cab for Cutie

5. Yellow Girl (Stand For Life) – Thao

6. Born In A Prison – US Girls

7. Growing Pain – Jay Som

8. Listen, The Snow Is Falling – Stephin Merritt (of Magnetic Fields)

9. No No No – Deerhoof

10. Don't Be Scared – We Are KING

11. Mrs. Lennon – The Flaming Lips

12. No One Sees Me Like You Do – Japanese Breakfast

13. There Is No Goodbye Between Us – Yo La Tengo

14. Run Run Run – Amber Coffman

