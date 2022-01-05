Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers, 1% of its workforce, who refused covid jab

The Mayo Clinic says it has fired 700 workers who refused to receive a covid vaccination, 1% of its 70,000-strong payroll. The company says they can get their jobs back if they get vaxxed.

Officials say while it's sad to lose valuable employees, it's essential to keep patients, the workforce, visitors and communities safe.

Some media are leaving out the percentage to make the absolute number look like a crisis. Another thing to consider is that workplace vaccine mandates create an incentive for people thinking of leaving the workforce anyway. A silver lining of conservative states' generally awful lawmaking around Covid is forcing employers to cover unemployment benefits when firing people with cause.