Under the pretext of reviewing the IF game Silverwolf, Aaron A. Reed tells the tale of St. Bride's School, a peculiar Victorian-themed womens' retreat active in Ireland in the 1980s. Its operators' many pseudonyms remain mysterious to this day, and its impenetrable blend of feminism, fetishism and reactionary conservatism may have been a discordian op all along. Oddest of all, perhaps, is how it found success cranking out text adventures in the genre's commercial twilight.

On of their games, Jack The Ripper, was the first game to receive a BBFC 18 rating as would usually be applied to violent and gory movies—the ridicious outcome of adroid tabloid-baiting by the sisters and their publishers, CRL Group, who specialized in such things.